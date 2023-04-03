The East Coast Railway Sports Association is set to hold an annual ‘Summer Camp 2023’ from 3 April 2023 to 30 May 2023 in Visakhapatnam. The camp is open to children aged between 5-15 years old and will take place in two sessions – morning and evening. Participants will receive coaching in various sports, including athletics, boxing, basketball, cricket, ball badminton, football, shuttle badminton, skating, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball. Boys and girls are encouraged to join and receive training in their preferred sport.

Waltair Division DRM Anup Kumar Satpathy announced that the summer coaching camp is open to all and free of charge. However, coaching for cricket, swimming, and tennis will have certain restrictions and entry will be based on the norms of the sports association. To commemorate the occasion, a poster was launched by the DRM in the presence of Waltair Division ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, sports officer Pravin Bhati, and General Secretary Reddy Srinivasa Rao.

The East Coast Railway Sports Association’s initiative aims to encourage children to develop their athletic skills and become more physically fit. Parents are encouraged to register their children for the ‘Summer Camp 2023’ in Visakhapatnam and take advantage of this unique opportunity. Contact +91 8977355229 for admission and further information.

