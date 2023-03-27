Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy commended the officials and staff of the Waltair Railway Division for achieving the highest-ever revenue during the 2022-2023 financial year. The Waltair Railway Division surpassed a revenue of 9,000 crores five days before the financial year’s closing.

During the 2021-22 fiscal, the Division registered a total of 68.12 MT in cargo loading capacity, which was the highest capacity it has achieved to date. This financial year, the Division loaded a total of 66.88 MT within the span of 350 days as compared to the previous financial year’s span of 360 days. Waltair Division recorded a load of 61.17 MT of cargo in 366 days in the fiscal 2020-21 and took just 335 days in fiscal 2021-22 to achieve the same amount.

Compared to the previous year’s non-fare revenue, the Waltair Division has achieved a growth of 71.65 per cent in 2023, surmounting Rs 5.52 crores “The Division will continue to work hard to accomplish more in the coming year and hopefully beat this year’s record”, said the Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. He remarked, “The credit of being the highest non-fare revenue earner goes to the hardworking team led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and other officers.”

The DRM expressed that the accomplishments of the Division were possible because of the exemplary performance of all the departments, despite various setbacks and constraints that they experienced over the year.

