The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has achieved an impressive milestone by generating the highest ever non-fare revenue (NFR) of Rs 5.52 crore during the period of April to March 2022-23. This achievement has surpassed the target of Rs 5.5 crore set by the Railway Board and has been accomplished 10 days ahead of the financial year closing.

Compared to the previous year’s non-fare revenue, the Waltair Division has achieved a growth of 71.65 per cent, which amounted to Rs 3.21 crore. This remarkable accomplishment has been attributed to the innovative measures taken by the commercial wing of the Waltair Division, under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy. The team has made continuous efforts in framing various projects and executing them efficiently.

One of the key measures that contributed to this achievement was the adoption of the e-auction module for new projects. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi and DRM Satpathy have congratulated the team for their strenuous efforts and dedication in achieving this feat.

Anup Satpathy expressed his gratitude towards the team and acknowledged their contributions in making this achievement possible. He said, “The credit of being the highest non-fare revenue earner goes to the hardworking team led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and other officers.”

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.