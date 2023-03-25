The Regional Manager of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Appalaraju, unveiled a promotional leaflet on Saturday, announcing the launch of door-to-door delivery services between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Zones. Customers can book online parcels by visiting either www.rshipmantra.com or www.apsrtclogistics.in.
As per Appalaraju, the APSRTC door-to-door delivery services are available for parcels weighing up to 50 kg within a 20 km radius in both Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Customers can avail of the services by dialling +917331147261 and +918008112334 for Visakhapatnam, and +917331147264 and +919701166686 for Vijayawada services.
The meeting was attended by CME Appalanaidu, Deputy CTM G. Satyanarayana, and ATM Raju, along with other officials. The introduction of door-to-door delivery services is expected to enhance customer convenience and expand the scope of APSRTC’s logistics operations.
