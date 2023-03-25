Looking for summer getaways other than destinations in South and North India? Then add Andaman and Nicobar Islands to your list of summer getaways. This tropical paradise is blessed with stunning beaches and rich biodiversity. The crystal-clear waters, natural beauty, and lush forests make this group of islands a popular destination. Visit these exotic places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for an exotic vacation this summer.

Here are the 6 best places to visit in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Havelock Island

Havelock Island is tucked away in the mesmerising waters of Andaman with lush green forests surrounding its white sandy beaches. The azure turquoise waters harbour rich aquatic life and beautiful coral reefs. It has three tranquil beaches- Radhanagar Beach, Vijayanagar Beach, and Elephant Beach. Explore the exquisite marine life by scuba diving, snorkelling, and kayaking. Head to this secluded island for a peaceful vacation.

Barren Island

Locked away within this island is India’s only active volcano. Barren Island is located on live tectonic plates, making it the hottest region in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thousands from all over the world and the country come to witness this magnificent active volcano. Take a boat ride around the island to witness the spectacular beauty it adorns.

Ross Island

Ross Island has ruins from British and Japanese occupancy. This small island has a number of attractions including the remnants of the church, the chief commissioner’s house, the cathedral, and the graveyard of Britishers. Travel back in time through the sound and light show depicting the rich history of the island and its inhabitants.

Chidiya Tapu

Chidiya Tapu is a haven for birdwatchers owing to the myriad of indigenous and migratory birds that decorate the sky. Most of the birds take home in the rich mangrove forests that cover the entirety of the island. Go scuba diving or snorkelling to explore the beautiful reefs and swim alongside sea turtles. Also, trek the trails leading to Mund Pahad where you can catch a picturesque view of the island.

Saddle Peak

Saddle Peak is the highest peak in Andaman and Nicobar Islands offering a panoramic view of the island. The surrounding lush green foliage comes under the Diglipur National Park. This peak is famous among trekkers and if you are looking for an exhilarating experience, you know where to go. Kalipur beach, Craggy Island, and Lamia Bay are the main attractions around Saddle Peak.

White Surf Waterfall

Tucked away in the dense rainforests of Little Andaman island, White Surf waterfalls is a popular tourist attraction. It’s best to visit after the rainy season to witness the waterfall in its full glory. A trek to the top of the waterfall is worth the climb owing to the eye-catching view at the end of the trail.

