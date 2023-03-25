Visakhapatnam south MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has said the government will extend all possible help to the kin of those who died in the building collapsed at Ramajogipeta in Maharanipeta on Thursday. The MLA, who handed over a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the families of the victims on Saturday, said the government would pay an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of victims.

He also promised to bear the house rent for the injured couple in the incident- Saketi Rama Rao and Kalyani- till they own a house. Meanwhile, all the injured persons in the incident were recovered and would be discharged soon, according to KGH Superintendent Ashok Kumar.

It may be recalled here that three persons, including two siblings, were buried alive and five others injured when a two-decade-old building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in Maharanipeta, Visakhapatnam. The deceased persons were identified as S Durga Prasad (17), his younger sister S Anjali (10), and Chotu (27), originally from Bihar. Kommishetti Sivashankar, Saketi Rama Rao, Saketi Kalyani, Sunnapu Krishna, and Satika Rojaran were the injured persons in this tragic incident.

