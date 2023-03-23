Three persons died while five others were injured when a three-storied building collapsed in the Maharanipeta locality in Visakhapatnam at around 1 AM on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The injured were retrieved by rescue teams and shifted to KGH.

The deceased persons were identified as S Durga Prasad (17), his younger sister S Anjali (10), and Chotu (27), originally from Bihar. In addition to the fatalities, five others sustained injuries. The collapse happened shortly after Anjali’s birthday celebrations, causing panic in the area. The building is said to be two-decade old. Kommishetti Sivashankar, originally from Vijayawada and a noodle master on the building’s ground floor, had moved in just a week prior to the incident.

The individuals who sustained injuries have been identified as Kommishetti Sivashankara, Saketi Rama Rao, Saketi Kalyani, Sunnapu Krishna, and Satika Rojarani. Upon receiving news of the incident, the fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and revenue teams arrived at 2 AM approximately at the scene to provide relief measures.

Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari visited the collapsed building in Maharanipeta alongside other city officials. Speaking to the media, the mayor stated that the victims would be provided with the required support from the state government. She pointed out at the continuous rains in the last couple of days as the reason behind this unfortunate incident. Venkata Kumari also commented that any such dilapidated buildings in a poor state would be recognised and repaired to avoid any accidents in the future.

The authorities are currently carrying out an additional investigation to learn the cause of the building’s collapse, and information would be released as it becomes available. The incident has caused alarm among locals, as there were eight people inside the building when it collapsed.

