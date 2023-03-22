After Pongal, it’s the summer season that generally draws crowds to theatres as it is the vacation time for students. To be free from the exam stress, the children look for some entertainment and they go to theatres along with their parents to have fun. Movie makers, too, prefer the season to release their films hoping to do well at the box office. While pongal witnessed a battle between big heroes – Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna – who entertained the masses with their movies Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, now it is the turn of young heroes to make it big at the box office. As summer already sets in, five to six Tollywood movies are releasing in the next few weeks to come and the list includes the much-awaited Agent, the Akhil Akkineni starter

Agent- The Wild One

After savouring success with the movie Most Eligible Bachelor, the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna takes a long gap for a new venture and is finally fixed for a spy thriller. Directed by Surender Reddy, the flick is set for a summer release. Song promo of the movie – Malli…..Malli…, released by the production unit, crossed four million views raising expectations for the movie.

Tillu Square- Sequel to Tillu

Tillu Square of Siddhu Jonnalagadda, a full-length entertainer, too is in the summer race. Buoyed by the runaway success of DJ Tillu, the young actor, also a screenwriter, announced the launch of its sequel – Tillu Square. Though made a lead role debut with Life Before Wedding, he struck the right chord with the audience with his ‘typical’ histrionics in DJ Tillu.

A busy actor now, Siddhu Jonnalagadda hopes to deliver another hit.

Dasara- Nani in a different role

Made in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines, Dasara, an action drama, is all set to hit the screens on March 30.

Nani, the hero of the movie, who has had no hits to his kitty in the recent past, is confident of impressing the viewers and scoring a hit.

Srikanth Odela is making a debut as a director with this film. According to sources in the cinema field, the producers, who spent over Rs.60 crore on the flick, have already earned profits through selling theatrical and digital rights.

Das Ka Dhamki- ‘Das’ too is ready

Das Ka Dhamki is directed by hero Vishwak Sen himself. Song promos of the film, released already, are receiving huge responses from the cine-goers. The pre-release event of the movie was held recently in which actor Jr. NTR was the cynosure of all eyes. Featuring Vishwak Sen, Rao Ramesh and Nivetha Pethuraj, the action and comedy movie is being released in other languages also. Das Ka Dhamki was released today.

Rangamarthanda- Something different

Featuring veteran actors like Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam and Ramakrishna, the film Rangamartanda promises to offer a different experience to the audience. Directed by senior director Krishnavamsi, the film is a remake of a Marathi movie. Besides, the makers of Spy, starring Nikhil and others, are also planning to release their movie this summer. Facing a tough challenge from the OTT platform, movie makers hope the summer season would bring cheer to them. The movie was released today and opened to majorly positive reviews.

Let us know which one of these Tollywood movies releasing this summer you are waiting for the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.