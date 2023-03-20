With the OTT platforms updating their content duly, every week is a new adventurous ride of entertainment. This week is no less, as entertainment platforms are fully prepared to coddle their audiences with the best movies. These fun-packed entertainers range across broad genres and languages. So, be fully prepared to experience high-octane entertainment, by catching up with these movies releasing on OTT this week of March.

Here is the list of movies releasing on OTT this week of March.

We Lost Our Human

“We Lost Our Human” is an interactive comedy adventure that follows the hilarious misadventures of two indoor pets, a cat named Pud and a dog named Ham who wake up to find that all humans have seemingly disappeared from Earth, leading to hilarious encounters and challenges.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 March 2023

Panchathantram

“Panchathantram” is a unique blend of five stories around one of the human senses. The riveting tales of Sight, Smell, Sound, Taste, and Touch take audiences on a quest of Peace, Fear, Will, Love, and Tenacity through a modern-day fairytale, promising to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release date: 22 March 2023

Pathaan

“Pathaan” is an action-packed thriller that follows an Indian spy as he battles against a gang of mercenaries leader with a heinous plot for his homeland. With stunning visuals and edge-of-your-seat action, the film promises to be a thrilling ride for audiences.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 22 March 2023

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha

“Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha” is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Vishnu and Darshana, who meet each other through the concept of phone number neighbours. Some unexpected events occur, forming the story’s plot and promising an entertaining and heartwarming tale.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 22 March 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Amar Kaushik, this upcoming Hindi heist film stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 March 2023

Poovan

This film follows the day-to-day life of Hari, who has insomnia until his routine is disrupted by the arrival of a rooster that moves in next door.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 24 March 2023

Purusha Pretham

This upcoming Malayalam crime-comedy movie starring Darshana Rajendran and others.. a Malayalam crime-comedy film about a daring policeman named Sebastian who becomes embroiled in a mystery involving a missing unidentified corpse.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 24 March 2023

High & Low The Worst X Cross

Set three years after the events of “High and Low: The Worst,” this film follows the ongoing rivalry between the street fighters of Oya High and the delinquents of Housen Academy.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 25 March 2023

Crisis

Three intertwined stories of the opioid crisis: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel smuggling operation, an architect uncovers the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics, and a professor battles revelations about his research employer.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 March 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT this week of March you are most excited for. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.