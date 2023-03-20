Watching movies in theatres is simply a unique experience, and it is made all the more exciting with a lineup of exciting new movies releasing in theatres this week of March. From high-octane action to sentimental drama, there is something for everyone to enjoy. If you’re looking for ways to beat mid-week blues, take a look at these releases hitting screens this week, featuring notable actors such as Vishwak Sen, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Keanu Reeves, and more.

Here are 7 movies releasing in theatres this week of March.

Das Ka Dhamki

Krishna Das is a waiter by profession and falls for Keerthi. His look-alike Sanjay Rudra dies in an accident the same day Krishna loses his job. Rao Ramesh finds Krishna Das and puts him in Sanjay’s place to save the company. Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, and Akshara Gowda star in the Telugu drama movie. Vishwak Sen himself directed the movie.

Release date: 22 March 2023

Rangamarthanda

Rangamarthanda is a Telugu movie starring Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Aadarsh Balakrishna in prominent roles. It is directed by Krishna Vamsi.

Release date: 22 March 2023

Ghosty

A young woman takes after her late father and becomes a police officer. When she finds herself on the trail of a criminal who escaped her father, a series of strange phenomena occur that she has to overcome. This movie is directed by Kalyaan and stars Yogi Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, and K.S. Ravikumar.

Release date: 24 March 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick is now on a mission to take down The High Table. However, he must first face off with a powerful enemy with global alliances. Some of his old friends turn into foes as well. The critically acclaimed movie series stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, and others in prominent roles. Chad Stahelski directed the English action thriller.

Release date: 24 March 2023

Bheed

The upcoming Hindi follows some of the true events that took place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Chaos, violence, and fear break out when East Indian workers’ journey is halted due to pandemic restrictions. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and others.

Release date: 24 March 2023

The Era of 1900

Shiv and Shanky grow up to be skilled movie pirates. Everything is fine until Shiv learns that his uncle killed his father. Will Shiv seek revenge for his father’s passing? The Hindi drama film stars Sara Khan, Arjun Manhas, and Mir Sarwar in titular roles. Shahid Kazmi directed the film.

Release date: 24 March 2023

Mana Museum

In order to hide collections of Manis memoirs, Pati, a cinematographer visited his village for a project, bought a home and converted it into a museum. Will Pati and Manis’s romance end happily or tragically? Dhrubananda Panda directed the film, starring Nihar Nayak and Upasana Bhadra Moha in lead roles.

Release date: 24 March 2023

