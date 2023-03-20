March is well past its mid-point now and the month has had quite the buzz so far. Many hits are set to be released in theatres, while many more movies and web series are set to release on OTT platforms this month. As is the trend, Netflix is at the forefront of movie and web series releasing this week. If you ever find a dull moment this week, Netflix has a lot of new releases you can turn to.

Here are 6 movies and web series releasing on Netflix this week that will keep your days full of entertainment.

Invisible City

Eric is caught in a battle between the human world and a mythological world while searching for his daughter. However, as he reawakens from the sacred waters, he unveils his true nature. Based on Brazilian folklore, this mind-bending series features Marco Pigossi, Alessandra Negrini, Jessica Córes, and others in significant roles.

Release date: 22 March 2023

Waco: American Apocalypse

During the early 1990s, in the USA, a mentally deprived man starts a cult that preaches extremely dangerous religious ideologies. Eventually, the cult ends up in a 51-day shootout with American Federal Agents because of their dangerous and extreme beliefs.

Johnny

An ex-criminal is ordered by a court to work at a hospice where he is tasked with looking after the unwell. While he is serving his time at the hospice, he develops a friendship with a priest who helps him completely turn his life around. This movie stars Dawid Ogrodnik, Piotr Trojan, Beata Zygarlicka.

Release date: 23 March 2023

The Night Agent

The Night Agent is the most exciting release of the movies and web series releasing on Netflix this week. Peter Sutherland is a bottom-level FBI agent, who works in the basement of the White House. His job requires him to attend to a phone that never rings. However, one day that changes with a mysterious call, putting everything around him in danger. Directed by Seth Gordon, this crime drama stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and others.

Release date: 23 March 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

A flight attendant and her partner are on a mission to steal diamonds and free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes down south and turns into a hostage situation in mid-air. This movie stars Yami Gautham and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. It is Directed by Ajay Singh.

Release date: 24 March 2023

Love is Blind (Season 4)

Love is Blind is a Reality TV show where the hosts help single men and women find people they can marry. The twist to this reality show is that the people aren’t allowed to meet each other until they fall in love with each other and get engaged. The show stars Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the hosts.

Release date: 24 March 2023

