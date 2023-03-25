The walking track at Marripalem Vuda Layout in the 52nd ward, Visakhapatnam, got a facelift with the provision of a lighting facility, play and gym equipment. While Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari switched on lights marking the inauguration of the facility on Friday, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar along with Healthy Walkers’ Association office-bearers and residential colony heads launched the play and gym equipment.

Speaking on this occasion, the Visakhapatnam Mayor lauded Deputy Mayor Sirdhar for his efforts in developing the walking track in Marripalem Vuda Layout. She also thanked him for extending cooperation in the path of the city’s progress. The Mayor expressed her gratitude towards the state government for leaving no stone unturned in developing the city.

Recalling that the 52nd ward received an award in the past, Sridhar encouraged the residents to cooperate for its development. He expressed gratitude to the civic authorities for liberally granting funds for the track. When the Deputy Mayor requested the Mayor for other walker-friendly provisions such as a water supply, the latter responded positively.

Healthy Walkers’Association office-bearers Nageswara Rao, Jacob, Lakshmana Rao, E Satyanarayana, and others also spoke. Healthy Walkers Association International Secretary Dwarakanath, Apoorva School Principal B Patnaik and others graced the occasion.

