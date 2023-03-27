The upcoming G20 Summit, with the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” is set to take place in Visakhapatnam for three days, starting on 28 March 2023. The summit is expected to increase the global recognition of the City of Destiny, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure its success.

CM Jagan is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit, leaving his Tadepalli residence at 4 pm on 28 March and arriving in Visakhapatnam at 5.15 pm. Following his arrival, he will participate in an interaction program with the G20 delegates from 7 to 8 pm at Rushikonda Radisson Blu Resorts.

On 28 March, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the program, while Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar will formally open the meetings. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has announced that along with G20 countries, European Union countries will also participate in this conference.

After the interaction program, the G20 Summit delegates will participate in a specially arranged gala dinner, after which CM Jagan will depart from Visakhapatnam at 8.45 pm and reach his residence in Tadepalli by 10 pm.

