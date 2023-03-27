To ensure the safety and well-being of delegates and tourists attending the G20 Summit in Vizag, the district medical and health department has made preparations by forming medical teams. Dr P Jagadiswara Rao, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), recently announced that teams from Apollo and government hospitals would be deployed at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Visakhapatnam Airport from 27 to 31 March 2023.

These teams will cater to the 200 delegates coming from 41 different countries for the summit scheduled from 28 to 30 March. Medical teams will also be stationed in areas frequented by delegates and tourists, ready to attend to any emergency.

To accommodate patients requiring immediate medical attention, Apollo Hospitals has ten beds while King George Hospital has twenty beds reserved for emergency cases. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, emergency medical equipment, and COVID-19 kits will be made available to delegates and tourists throughout the summit.

