The City of Destiny has received a makeover with a fresh coat of paint and attractive themes on faded walls. Vizag is expecting delegates from various countries, including China, France, Germany, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia and Japan, for the upcoming G20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit. In order to make the city more appealing to the delegates, the corporation has decided to not just paint the walls but also add diverse themes to them.

The walls have been painted with murals, 3D artwork, rock paintings and various other colourful designs. The painting works have been divided into two phases for the convenience of supervision. One stretch of walls runs along 95,000 square feet from Visakhapatnam Airport to Telugu Talli flyover, while the other stretches up to 75,347 square feet from Tenneti Park to Bheemunipatnam.

Apart from the depiction of animals, birds and landscapes, the wall paintings also showcase the G20 logo, flags and industries that exist in Vizag. For the past month, close to 100 artists, fine arts students and assistants have focused on bringing life to myriad themes on the walls and rocks.

These wall paintings not only add to the beauty of Vizag but also create a lasting impression on the delegates visiting for the G20 summit. The city has truly received a facelift with these vibrant and attractive themes on the walls.

