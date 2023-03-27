Several VIPs will descend on Vizag to participate in the three-day G20 summit beginning on 28 March 2023. Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer is arriving in the city on Tuesday.

After participating in the global conference, the Governor will stay in the Governor’s bungalow for the night. He will leave the city for Vijayawada the next day. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also come to the city on Tuesday. Besides, several Central and State Ministers will descend on the city to participate in the conference.

The city will be under security cover till the end of the three-day conference. Around 2,500 police personnel have been deputed for the purpose. Additionally, policemen from the surrounding districts have been brought to Vizag for the G20 Summit. Meanwhile, all arrangements are in place for the global meet in which over 200 delegates from 59 countries will participate. According to the district, in-charge Minister V Rajani, the beautification works taken up with over Rs 150 crores were completed.

It is already known that the city officials have beautified the Seethakonda viewpoint with several tourist-friendly facilities, including an ‘I Love Vizag” logo. Further, all the significant routes and junctions have been lit up after going through major repairs.

