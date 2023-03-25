The Kothavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul (KK) railway line, a crucial mineral transportation route, is currently undergoing doubling works. Completion of the project will improve train traffic in the area, as traffic congestion on single-line sections has resulted in delays. As of now, 237 kilometres of the 445-kilometre-long railway line have been doubled.

In the Koraput District of Odisha, the Waltair Railway Division has been authorised to operate a 6.95-kilometre-long Broad Gauge Railway Line Section between Chatriput and Maligura Stations. The Commissioner for Railway Safety (CRS)/South Eastern (SE) Circle, AM Chowdhary, inspected the section and approved train operations.

The KK railway line passes through remote tribal areas in three states and is a key focus for Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for regional development through the railway network. ECoR’s Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Amar Prakash Dwivedi, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Railway Division Anup Satpathy, and senior officials from ECoR headquarters and Waltair Division assisted the CRS during his inspection.

The proposed rail network will improve connectivity in the region, benefitting both the economy and the local people. The Kothavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul (KK) railway line is essential for transporting minerals, goods, and people in the area, and the doubling work will significantly enhance its capacity to meet the growing demand for transport. Once the entire railway line is doubled, it will significantly contribute to the development of the region.

