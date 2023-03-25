The Vizag Carnival is a much-awaited event which is all set to take place tomorrow at RK Beach. The carnival will feature a cultural procession showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s rich and diverse tribal art and traditional dance forms, including Kuchipudi, Dhimsa, Butta Bommalu, Kolatam, and Veeranatyam. The procession will begin at RK Beach at 5 pm and end at Lumbini Park on 26 March 2023.

Apart from the cultural procession, the Vizag Carnival will have a wide range of attractions for people of all ages, including thrilling rides, delicious food, and live music performances. The event promises to be an impressive experience providing fun and entertainment for everyone.

The Vizag Carnival is also part of the Jan Bhagidari events planned for the G20 Infrastructure Working Group meetings, which will be held on 28 and 29 March in the city.

Yet another event that is set to engage the locals this Sunday is the Vizag City Marathon. Organised by the GVMC, the marathon will kick off at 6 am from RK Beach Road. With three segments- 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km- the event is free to register and includes attractive prizes.

