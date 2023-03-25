The G20 Working Committee, headed by Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, in preparation for the summit, has announced a ban on the flying of drones for four days i.e 28 to 31 March 2023 (96 hours). This decision has been taken to ensure maximum security for the delegates, VIPs, and officials arriving in the city for the event.

The Radisson Blu Resort near Rushikonda, RK Beach Road, Kailasagiri Hill, Mudasarlova Park, Jindal Energy Plant, and SCADA Madhavadhara are the six locations, which will be converted into red zones during the four days. The restrictions on flying drones would be enforced from 12:00 am on 27 March and lifted at 12:00 am on 31 March. Those found resorting to such activities would be punished, alongside destroying the drones.

Commissioner Srikanth instructed the city police officials to ensure that drones are not used anywhere within a 2 km radius of the six mentioned locations. Further, an official press release stated that the delegates would be visiting a few tourist spots in the city. It also said that the public would be denied entry to these locations during the delegates’ visits.

Visakhapatnam Police inspected the venues for the G20 Summit, guest accommodations, and other major spots in the city. Further, liaison officers would be appointed to assist the delegates during their stay.

