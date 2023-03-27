State Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh recently announced the redeveloped and facelifted Seethakonda as the YSR Viewpoint during a recent press meet in Vizag. The new viewpoint and other attractions, such as the I Love Vizag Selfie Point and the solar tree, have been attracting huge crowds from all corners of the city. Additionally, Sagar Nagar Beach, Gudlavanipalem Beach, and Jodugullapalem Beach are being developed.

In addition to facelifting the viewpoint, district authorities have also taken up painting the rocks opposite to it. A unique and creative artwork depicting two trekkers making their way up has become the centre of attention among visitors.

The new viewpoint at Seethakonda was inaugurated by Minister Suresh, Vizag district in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini, and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. The program was attended by various officials, including Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Municipal Special Secretary Srilakshmi, District Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna, and GVMC Commissioner P Rajababu, among others.

Addressing the media, the minister said, “Around 200 delegates from the G20 member countries will be flying down to Vizag for the three-day summit All the required arrangements have been made for a smooth flow.”

