“And the award goes to Naatu Naatu from RRR.” This announcement at the Oscar awards presentation venue in Los Angeles reverberated all over, making the Indians, particularly the Telugu people, proud. Savouring still the sweet moments, actor Ram Charan, who shared the screen with Jr NTR for the song, is celebrating his 38th birthday today amid lots of joy and happiness. Besides, this birthday is very very special for the hero as he will be becoming a father. Elated over the hero’s double delight, his fans plan the occasion on a massive scale by organising a slew of programs.

Motion poster

An eye-catching Imperial Common Motion Poster posted on social media ahead of the hero’s birthday is drawing a huge response with the number of viewers crossing 22K within one hour of its release. The special compilation video was released on Saturday on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for maximum viewership. Similarly, Orange, the third movie of the hero was re-released for screening on Saturday and Sunday. Fans throng the theatres where it was released which shows the craze for the actor.

Ram Charan, the son of actor Chiranjeevi, made his debut as a hero with Chirutha in 2007 and scored the bull’s-eye with the maiden film as it was a commercial hit grossing over Rs 24 crore as a share. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the picture provided him with a perfect platform to gain a foothold in the glamorous world. After Chirutha, he took a gap of two years only to deliver a blockbuster. Magadheera, directed by Rajamouli, scripted a new chapter in the industry, creating a record of sorts. Besides bringing him a couple of awards, the movie took him to dizzy heights of stardom. With Rangasthalam, the actor hit ‘Kumbhasthalam’ giving a sterling performance as a deaf man. The movie, for which Sukumar wielded the megaphone, set the cash registers to ring loud at the box office.

Milestone in career

The star is on cloud nine after his starrer RRR won the prestigious Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu. Donning the role of a cop, he competed with Jr NTR to make the movie an industry hit. Directed by Rajamouli, the flick roared like a lion at the box office netting a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore. The cinema, a fictitious story, brought global recognition to the team winning many an award. Besides these blockbusters, the actor has several hits to his kitty like Ratcha released in 2012, Nayak (2013), Yevadu (2014), and Dhruva (2016). Like other heroes, Ram Charan to has some duds and disasters. Orange, produced by Nagababu, was a big disappointment for him after the runaway success of Magadheera. Released amid high expectations in 2013, Toofan bombed at the box office dashing the hopes of his fans. Similarly, Bruce Lee, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, and Acharya fared very badly incurring losses. In Acharya, he shared the screen space with his father.

The actor who received Nandi, Filmfare, and several other awards for his exceptional performances in films such as Chirutha, Magadheera, and Rangasthalam, has now launched his own production house and successfully produced movies like Khaidi 150 and Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. Over the span of 15 years, he has created a remarkable legacy in the film industry, earning the love and admiration of audiences from all walks of life, and amassing a huge fan following. The star’s journey has been unstoppable, and he continues to excel and achieve new heights.

As the Mega Power Star Ram Charan celebrates his 38th birthday, we wish him to surpass more records with his upcoming endeavours and reach global heights.

