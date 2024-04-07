Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder president K Pawan Kalyan has called upon the people to vote for the TDP-BJP-JSP combine to power as a token of gesture for his ten-year struggle for good governance. Addressing a public meeting after taking part in a huge rally in the jaggery town of Anakapalle on Sunday, the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan said that the three parties joined hands to drive away this YSRCP Government. “The JSP tied up with the other parties with the sole aim of avoiding a split in the vote against the government,” he observed and sought blessings of all sections to the combine.

“This public response shows the people’s ire at the government. They are waiting to teach a fitting lesson to the government,” he observed.

Sniping at Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the JSP chief pointed out that Rs. 15,000 for each per year was promised under Amma Vodi. But, the amount was cut every year. Moreover, while extending aid under the scheme on one hand, more than the amount was being plundered on the other through liquor sale, he alleged terming Jaganmohan Reddy a liquor trader. He also promised a solution to the pension problem of the government employees.

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has turned the sugar industry into a real estate business, he alleged and promised steps for the revival of the closed sugar units.

Turning sarcastic, the JSP chief said referring to IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath: “Anakapalle is known for jaggery. But now ‘kodi guddu’ comes into mind when one talks of Anakapalle. (The remarks of the Minister on Kodi guddu during an IT meet in Hyderabad went viral. When asked about the IT development in AP, the Minister had said a hen can’t give birth to a chick directly. It takes a long time for an egg to turn into a chick. Similarly, it takes time for IT development in AP, said the Minister).

Pawan Kalyan said all efforts would be made to strengthen the jaggery market after coming to power. In a bid to strike a sentimental chord with the people of Anakapalle who worship the goddess of Nookalamma, Pawan Kalyan assured the gathering of making the Nookalamma jathara a State festival. On the controversial steel plant issue, he said: “I alone can’t save the plant. People should come forward and agitate for stalling the privatisation process.

