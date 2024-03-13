At last, Lady Luck smiles at State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. The Minister was at wit’s end after he was denied the YSRCP ticket to contest again from the Anakapalle Assembly constituency. He was not even considered for the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat though his name was doing rounds in the political circles for it. At a time when he is hoping against the hope, the party high command, springing a surprise, has made Gudivada Amarnath the coordinator for the Assembly segment of Gajuwaka almost confirming his candidature for the key seat that falls under the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency.

Initially, it was speculated that Tippala Devan Reddy, son of Gajuwaka sitting MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, would contest the seat. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the party, pouring cold water on his hopes, named V. Ramachandra Rao of the Yadava community as the in-charge of Gajuwaka. The party could pacify the sulking Devan Reddy who later gave up the idea of quitting the party. Even as Ramachandra Rao popularly known as Chandu, was getting ready for the tough fight, the party, in an unexpected move, replaced him with Amarnath. It seems his loyalty to Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has paid off.

Amarnath, son of Gudivada Gurunatha Rao who had represented the Pendurthi Assembly constituency, was initially in the Congress and joined the TDP after his father’s death. He donned the YSRCP scarf (kanduva) in 2014 and unsuccessfully contested the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat on the YSRCP ticket.

Being a staunch supporter of Jaganmohan Reddy, he, who was elected to the Assembly from Anakapalle, was taken into the Cabinet and made the IT Minister. Meanwhile, addressing a gathering in Gajuwaka, Amarnath exuded confidence on the win. “Whoever may be the rival candidate, even if it is Pawan Kalyan, my victory is sure,” said the Minister.

The Gajuwaka constituency hit the headlines when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan contested the seat in the 2019 election. However, the actor-turned-politician had tasted defeat disappointing the Janasainiks. Tippala Nagi Reddy of YSRCP registered an impressive win by getting a majority of 16,753 votes in the multi-cornered contest.

Now, with Minister Gudivada Amarnath likely to be in the fray, the Gajuwaka constituency seat, where a large chunk of industries are located, is sure to catch the eye of everyone.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

