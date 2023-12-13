Tippala Devan Reddy, son of Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy and an aspirant for the YSRCP ticket to contest the 2024 elections, has denied reports appearing in a section of the press that he resigned from the party.

Devan Reddy, who along with his father met YSRCP North Andhra coordinator Y V Subba Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, made it clear that he and his family members would not leave the party and always abide by its decision.

News about his resignation spread immediately after the YSRCP released a list of in-charges for as many as 11 Assembly constituencies including Gajuwaka for which V. Ramachandra Rao, who belongs to the Yadava community, was made the in-charge.

The party decision reportedly annoyed Devan Reddy who is hopeful of getting the party ticket to contest from Gajuwaka as his father decided not to contest the 2024 election due to ill-health. It is learned that the YSRCP is likely to make more changes in North Andhra and select the candidates for the elections only after considering all factors.

Meanwhile, the corporator of the 39th ward, Mohammed Sadiq, who resigned from the YSRCP, has reportedly decided to join the Jana Sena Party.

The corporator said he decided that Visakha South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has failed to solve the people’s problems in the constituency. Though the issue was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, no action was taken, he pointed out.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.