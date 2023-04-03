The SSC public examinations began amid tight security in the Visakhapatnam district on Monday. As many as 27,547 students, including over 1,700 private candidates, are appearing for the examination in 136 centres in the district. The candidates have been advised to reach the examination centres well in advance to avoid tense moments.

The APSRTC provides free transport facilities to those who are taking the test. Students must show their hall tickets to the bus conductor to avail of the facility. If the examination-going students have any doubts, they are asked to call +91 9440787228. Hall tickets can also be downloaded from the www.bse.ap.gov.in website.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 would be in force near the centres till the end of the SSC public examinations. Stringent action would be initiated against those who indulge in malpractices, he warned. Mobile patrolling teams were pressed into service to ensure free traffic flow on the roads leading to the examination centres.

Meanwhile, the exam-going students were seen visiting temples to seek blessings before stepping into the centre. Anxious parents were seen accompanying their children to the centre. Several parents were waiting at the centres even after the commencement of the examination.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.