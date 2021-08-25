On Wednesday morning, a 50-year-old man was found dead near the fishing harbour area in Vizag. The dead body was found under One Town police station limits in the wee hours by locals.

After receiving information about the incident, the city police rushed to the scene and have collected evidence from the crime scene. As per the preliminary investigation, the old man is said to have been murdered by smashing bricks on his head.

The victim is yet to be identified. The One Town police have registered a case about the dead man and are on the lookout in Vizag for suspects.

More details to follow…