Monsoon season is probably the most favourite season for every Indian. Haven’t we all grown up to welcoming the pitter pattering rain as kids? From sneaking onto the terrace to get drenched in the pouring showers to relishing the sweet earthy smell of the rain (petrichor), even today, the mere sound of monsoon fills our hearts with a wave of nostalgia. As the joyful season continues to delight us, let us recall the amazing monsoon memories from our childhood.

Here are the 7 monsoon memories from our childhood:

#1 Wearing raincoat and umbrella stuck to head

Wasn’t it fun when we used to leave for schools, sporting raincoats and colourful umbrellas? Raise your hands if you were jealous of our friends who owned umbrella hats.

#2 Wondering why we see lightening before hearing the thunders

Are you even a 90’s kid, if you haven’t had this doubt – ‘Why do we see lightening before hearing the thunders?’ It took several years of science classes to realise that light travels faster than sound.

#3 Chanting ‘Arjuna-Phalguna-Kireeti’ to mellow down the thunders

If you happen to be around your grandparents during the monsoon season, we bet you must have heard about it. Legend has it that Arjuna, the mythological character from Mahabharata, had the power to mellow down even the fiercest of the thunderstorms. It is believed that we can have the same effect by chanting the names of Arjuna.

#4 Making paper boats and playing in the muddy puddles

Could we please bring back the good old days, when making paper boats and beating your friends in a race was considered to be the greatest of the achievements? Playing in the muddy puddles and getting schooled by mom for staining the clothes was an unforgettable experience altogether.

#5 Picking up hailstones

Do you remember watching a hailstorm for the first time? Wasn’t it enthralling to collect the hailstones after the storm subsided and make merry with the newly acquired possessions?

#6 Eating piping hot pakodas

As the raindrops trickle down, eating piping hot pakodas, made by mom was utter bliss.

#7 Dancing in the rain

And just like that we would groove to the rhythm of the rain and not worry about the after effects (read cold and cough).

Like some wise person said, happiness comes in little things in life.