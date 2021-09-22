Keeping up with the changing times, Andhra University in Vizag is all set to launch a solar thermal power project in the campus. The University’s Vice-Chancellor, P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, was approached by a team of officers, led by New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Chairman, K.K. Raju, on Tuesday to discuss the project.

To make the maximum utilization of non-conventional sources of energy, it was discussed to establish a one MW solar thermal power project. This would be set up on a BOOT model, I.e., Build, Own, Operate and Transfer.

The solar thermal power project will use Australian technology. It would be set up in three areas of the varsity that would help cater to the electricity needs of the hostel messes and the auditoriums. By shifting to non-conventional energy sources, the University will be relieved of the burden of electricity bills.

The Chairman of Sunrise CSP India, Deepak Gadia, was also present at the meeting and explained the uses, and the consumption, of the solar thermal power plant. He also identified the three areas – Women Engineering College, AU Engineering College hostel complexes, and AU Convention Centre on Beach Road, for setting up and generating electricity.

It could be noted that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), recently partnered with Andhra University to set up a Food Testing Lab (FTL), in Vizag. The Associate Director of the Mysore-based Defence Food Research Lab (DFRL), Dr R Kumar, visited the varsity and had an interaction with AU Vice-Chancellor. DFRL is an Indian defence laboratory of DRDO. They research food science and the development of convenience foods, preservation of foods, nutritional and biochemical evaluation, food safety, and food packaging.