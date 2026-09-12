Best TV Shows to Binge-Watch This Weekend!

The weekend is here, and Ganesh Chaturthi makes it a long Monday holiday. So unwind with our roundup of the best TV shows to binge watch this break — from hilarious sitcoms to melodramatic sagas, there’s something here for every kind of streamer.

Weekend Watchlist: TV Shows You Should Watch This Long Holiday!

Dog Park

Roland is in the midst of a midlife crisis and joins a lively group of dog-park regulars at the local park. Emma, an eternal optimist, befriends him, and as he returns each week, Roland realizes he has found where he belongs. Next, Ray offers a different kind of watch.

OTT: JioHotstar

Ray

If you want several stories in a short span, watch this anthology drama series. Created by Sayanthan Mukerjee and based on the works of Satyajit Ray, it includes four short stories, ranging from psychological thriller to satire. For a sharper tonal shift, move on to Shrinking.

OTT: Netflix

Shrinking

Jimmy is a therapist grieving his wife’s death. In response to this worst-case scenario, he takes a new approach with his patients by being brutally honest and unfiltered. If you’re after a more industry-focused watch, The Studio fits next.

OTT: Apple TV

The Studio

Matt Remick is living his dream: becoming the new head of Continental Studios. Though the job sounds glamorous and cozy, Matt must choose between art and business to survive in an increasingly intellectual property-driven entertainment industry. Then comes The Burbs, which shifts the mood again.

OTT: Apple TV

The Burbs

A young couple returns to the husband’s childhood home on Ashfield Place, the ‘safest town in America’. Their life unravels when the wife investigates the mysterious neighbor in the seemingly haunted Victorian house at the end of the street, and danger follows her home. After that, Colin from Accounts brings a lighter turn.

OTT: JioHotstar

Colin From Accounts

This series centers on Ashley and Gordon, who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog named Colin. They agree to adopt the dog and navigate each other’s vulnerabilities. Finally, Schitt’s Creek rounds out the list.

OTT: JioHotstar

Schitt’s Creek

The Rose family loses its fortune overnight and is cast out of its rich home. Needing a place to stay and recover, the family heads to Schitt’s Creek, their only remaining asset. But can they handle the town’s hippie residents?

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which of these TV shows will be on your screens during the holidays in the comments section below!