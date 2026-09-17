TV Shows That Explore Our Complicated Bond With AI!

Some stories gain appeal over time, like Pacific Rim, A Space Odyssey, Aditya 369, and, more recently, Attack on Titan. In recent years, movies and TV shows about AI have attracted more attention than ever. With AI chatbots gaining traction worldwide, they have also become part of everyday conversation. Here are some TV shows that broaden your imagination about artificial intelligence and how humans depend on it.

Series about AI are more relevant now than ever!

Westworld (Amazon Prime Video)

Westworld is a modern amusement park where visitors interact with automatons until the robots begin to malfunction. This dystopian science fiction is written by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy who wrote Burn Notice and Pushing Daisies

This series explores ethics, the societal dangers of artificial intelligence, and free will of human interaction with advanced synthetic beings.

Black Mirror (Netflix)

This anthology series explores the dark, dystopian side of technology and its impact on society. These episodes examine human dependency on tech, social media, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.

Pantheon (Netflix)

Based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu, this TV series follows three protagonists: Caspian, a gifted teen being raised in a constructed environment; Vinod, a brilliant computer engineer who is uploaded against his will; and Maddie, a grieving teenager who lost her father.

These three people find themselves at the centre of a global conspiracy where they have to deal with their own personal skeletons, many of which stem from rapidly developing technology.

Rather than focusing on artificial intelligence, this series throws light on uploaded intelligence and the consequences of scanning human brains and digitising them into the cloud.

Person of Interest (Netflix)

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if the government monitored people around the clock through a sophisticated surveillance system, this series brings that scenario to life. Harold Finch enlists the help of John Reese, an ex-CIA operative, to help people escape dangerous fates before they happen.

This series explores the fate of creating an artificial intelligence designed to help people and the consequences that follow. Packed with nail-biting episodes and incredible storytelling, this is a must-watch!

Starting from anthology series to sci-fi thrillers, there is something for every kind of streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Find your fluffiest blankets, grab your favourite snacks, and watch these TV shows about AI now!

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