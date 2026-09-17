Students Showcase Innovative Solutions at Access 2K26 in Vizag

Students from different colleges, including AU, have come up with innovative solutions to problems they observe in society. Their models were on display at the three-day student symposium ‘Access – 2K26’ organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University, Vizag.

AU students P. Juhi and S. Roshini Sri prepared a model for constructing houses in hilly areas and high plains without causing any damage to the environment, with special supporting pillars installed so that it can withstand floods. The model has also been prepared in such a way that solar power and rainwater storage systems can be installed for the house.

The students of GVP College have developed a Personal Rapid Transport System that is close to the existing transport systems used in major cities, which can also be built on footpaths near the road. They have developed models of pod vehicles that can move easily on low-height pillars. With the aim of providing better transportation in less space and at a lower cost, students B. Kanishk, K. Akhil, B. Megha Sai and D. Raju built and exhibited the model.

The students of GVP College also came up with special solutions to control rising pollution in Visakhapatnam, which is an industrial hub. T. Nimis, P. Shravya, and B. Ratna Priya made and exhibited a smart integrated dust corridor. They suggested a special three-stage system to control pollution coming out of the port. In the first stage, waste would be filtered using three types of filters; pollution would further be reduced by planting trees; vehicles would be cleaned using special sensors; and additional solutions were proposed to prevent waste from entering the city.

Similarly, project models were displayed on issues such as the water supply system and bridge construction. The three-day event of Access – 2K26 in Vizag, concludes on Thursday.