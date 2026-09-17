Vizag Police Launch Speed Guns to Curb Road Accidents

Concerned about the rising number of road accidents in the city resulting in deaths, the Vizag police have decided to act firmly to reduce the number.

Though the police, under the leadership of Shanka Brata Bagchi, CP, have recently initiated several measures as part of the ‘Safe Journey & Safe Vizag’ programme, a few motorists still violate the rules and drive at high speed, causing accidents.

To check it, the police, equipped with speed laser guns, will be on patrol from today (Thursday) and will keep an eye on violators of the road rules. Motorists who drive fast, triple riders, and those who do not wear a helmet will be under 24/7 surveillance. The guns will book the erring motorist if they notice any violation. Such motorists, whoever they may be, will have to face the music.

The CP, who is determined to identify high-speed vehicles more effectively in areas with high traffic violations, was approached by South Asia LPG Company Private Limited, which handed over two speed laser guns worth Rs. 18 lakh to the police. Similarly, Adani Gangavaram Port made a similar contribution by providing another laser gun costing Rs. 9 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

These three-speed laser guns are linked to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and fines (e-challans) are imposed on motorists committing traffic violations in real time using Artificial Intelligence (AI), in a contactless manner.

Also read: Police Identify Person Who Dumped Torn Currency Notes

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu