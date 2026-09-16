Visakhapatnam Police Solve Torn Currency Notes Mystery

The mystery surrounding the dumping of torn currency notes near Central Park in Visakhapatnam has been unravelled by the police. On Wednesday morning, morning walkers noticed the torn currency notes and informed the same to police. The Two Town police reached the spot and seized the notes. Under the leadership of CI Appala Naidu, the Visakhapatnam police reviewed the CCTV footage and investigated to find out who dumped the notes.

During the investigation, it was found that A. Surya Rao of Tadiveedhi in the KGH area threw away the notes. When questioned, Surya Rao, who supplies goods to grocery stores, explained that he had kept the money along with LIC receipts in a cardboard box at his house for some time. Since the money was infested with termites, he thought that if his family members found out, it would lead to a quarrel. Fearing scolding from the family members, Surya Rao had thrown the notes on Tuesday night.

Circle Inspector Appalanaidu later handed the notes, LIC receipts, and PAN card to Surya Rao.

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