As Suriya and Jyothika celebrate 20 years together by renewing their vows, it has got everyone in their feels. If you are a hopeless romantic looking to revisit the classics where the couple shared the screen and witness the magic of their chemistry from where it all began, we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover these Tamil recommendations for a nostalgic ride!

Suriya and Jyothika: 5 Films That Trace Their Real-Life Romance

1. Poovellam Kettuppar – 1999

This film is particularly interesting because it was the first time Suriya and Jyothika met on the sets, and eventually saw their friendship progress into a relationship. The title literally translates to ‘Ask the Flowers’. Coming to the plot, this romcom follows the lives of two music directors who were once friends but had a falling-out. As fate would have it, their children fall in love but decide to marry only with the approval of their respective parents. Watch this musical flick for its charming romance and catchy songs like ‘Irava Pagala’ and ‘Oh Senyoreeta’, which also marked an early breakthrough for Yuvan Shankar Raja, popularly known as U1.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

2. Uyirile Kalanthathu – 2000

This movie has an intriguing ensemble cast: with Suriya and Jyothika as the leads, it also stars Suriya’s real-life father, Sivakumar, playing his on-screen father, and Raghuvaran as his older brother. At its core is a story of sibling rivalry, with Raghuvaran’s jealousy taking root in childhood and festering into adulthood before eventually turning violent. The title means “Blended into My Soul,” and the film is a quiet psychological study of emotional neglect and what happens when such feelings go unaddressed.

Where to watch: ZEE5

3. Kaakha Kaakha – 2003

For Telugu audiences, there is no need for an introduction when it comes to the evergreen Gharshana (2004), starring Venkatesh and Asin in the lead roles. However, few may know that it is actually a remake of the 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha, starring Suriya and Jyothika. Cinephiles who already know this tidbit will undoubtedly enjoy the visual language and storytelling of Gautham Vasudev Menon, paired with Harris Jayaraj’s iconic music. However, if you do end up watching Kaakha Kaakha for the first time, resist the urge to compare both versions and let yourself experience the Tamil original on its own terms.

Where to watch: YouTube

4. Perazhagan – 2004

The film features both Suriya and Jyothika taking on dual roles. Suriya plays Karthik, a charming young man, and Chinna, a kind-hearted, physically challenged man, while Jyothika portrays Priya and Shenbaga. The story follows Karthik’s love for Priya, while Chinna finds himself falling for Shenbaga, setting the stage for two very different stories, and as they unfold, the film brings together romance, comedy and drama, with the contrast between Suriya’s two characters making it particularly memorable.

Where to watch: YouTube or Amazon Prime Video

5. Sillunu Oru Kaadhal – 2006

This film is perhaps the most special among the recommendations because Suriya and Jyothika got married just three days after its theatrical release. Their on-screen chemistry as a married couple in the movie therefore feels all the more natural. Moreover, Bhumika Chawla holds her own alongside Jyothika, bringing a delicate charm to the story of young love and its lingering memories. Telugu audiences are no strangers to the songs from this film either, with its yearning, romantic tracks continuing to make their way onto Instagram even today.

Where to watch: YouTube

From their first meeting on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar to renewing their vows two decades later, Suriya and Jyothika have given audiences plenty of memorable moments to revisit both on and off screen. So, whether you are celebrating their journey or simply in the mood for some old-school Tamil romance, queue up these films, turn up the music and let the nostalgia take over.

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