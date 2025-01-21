As the week begun, get ready to immerse yourself in a diverse array of stories, as some of the most gripping titles of South are making their way to your screens. Here is a list of six much anticipated new OTT releases of this week and where you can stream them!

1. Wife Off

Helmed by Bhanu, Wife Off is an intense drama that delves into the emotional and thrilling journey of a wife who is abused by her husband.

Streaming on: ETV Win

Release date: January 23

2. Razakar

Set in Nizam era Razakar is a historical drama that shows the atrocities of rulers in Telangana during the early days of Independence. After a 10-month delay, the film is finally set to make its digital debut.

Streaming on: Aha

Release date: January 24

3. Barroz

Waiting for the arrival of the true descendent, Barroz, a loyal servant guards da Gama’s treasure for 400 years. See what happens when the centuries-old magic finally meets its master!

Release date: January 22

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

4. Sivarapalli

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Sivarapalli is a slice-of-life Telugu drama which follows an engineering graduate’s journey in a remote village in Telangana. The drama is a remake of the much-acclaimed Hindi series, Panchayat.

Release date: January 24

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

5. The Smile Man

A heroic cop fighting Alzheimer’s disease tries to get to the bottom of a serial killer case. As her memory is soon going to fail him, will he be able to solve the mystery before everything is gone? Watch and know!

Release date: January 23

Streaming on: Etv Win

6. Vidhuthalai Part 2

Vijay Sethupathi’s second part of Vidhuthalai is finally making it into the OTT platforms. This duology follows the journey of a police constable amidst an operation to apprehend a revolutionary.

Release date: January 19

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

With this captivating and gripping lineup of new releases this week OTT platforms are gearing up to keep you edge-of-your seats! Let us know which one of these you are waiting for!

Also read- 5 K-Drama Releases This Month That Will Have You SAT!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.