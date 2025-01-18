As we gear up for the weekend, Korean drama fans have an amazing lineup of new releases waiting to be streamed. If the shows so far are any indication, the rest of the year is sure to bring along diverse K-dramas to enjoy. Until now, January 2025 has seen the release of some much anticipated K-drama releases like ‘When the Stars Gossip’, ‘The Queen Who Crowns’ and ‘Love Scout’.

Here are some more K-drama releases so far in 2025 to keep you busy for the weekend:

1. Motel California

One of the standard formulas for creating a hit K-drama is to have a classic trope in it. The “big city” girl returning to her hometown and falling in love with a guy there is always loved by K-drama fans, thanks to K-dramas like Welcome to Samdal-ri and Hometown Cha-cha-cha.

Motel California is the story of Ji Kang-hee, who runs away from her hometown to succeed and leaves behind her father’s motel, Motel California, and her first love, Cheon Yoon-soo.

With a star-studded cast of Lee So-young, the main lead of the hit series The Clowned Clown, and Na In-woo, the main lead of the hit television show Marry My Husband, this melodramatic series is perfect for K-drama fans who love an angsty second-chance love story.

Released on January 10th, this series already has some episodes released on Viki.

OTT Platform: Viki

2. The Truth—Unmasked

Everybody loves a dose of criminal and thriller stories, right? If that is the case for you, Unmasked is the series to watch!

This comedy-drama series is about Oh So-ryong, the PD of Trigger—a show revolving around Investigative Journalism—who gets caught up in trouble with a real case involving powerful people that will do anything to cover up their tracks.

Secrets will be unmasked in this series where Oh So-ryong faces every challenge head-on and works to expose the truth.

Kim Hye-soo, the main lead of some popular dramas such as Signal [2016], Under the Queen’s Umbrella, and Juvenile Justice, stars as the fierce PD, promising an immense experience for every watcher.

Unmasked has aired on January 10th, with two episodes out on Disney+ Hotstar.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Soju Rhapsody

Ever wondered how one of the most commonly appearing food items in K-drama is prepared? Aside from the hot piping ramen, spicy tteokbokki, and chewy fish cakes, Soju is a drink every K-drama lover craves to try.

Soju Rhapsody is a docu-series that goes into the minuscule details that go into preparing the cultural drink of South Korea that ties people together. Paik Jong-won, the influential culinary icon who popularized Korean home-cooked meals stars in this series and explores this iconic drink’s history.

This series will be streaming on Netflix starting on January 23rd.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Study Group

The school drama genre is evolving with time with many mystery and thriller school dramas like Duty After School, Hierarchy, and Weak Hero Class. Study Group is a comedy action drama series that revolves around Youn Ga-min, a martial arts prodigy who dreams of academic success. His school is packed with dark mysteries and delinquent students, making it difficult for Ga-min to succeed. To succeed in his dream, Ga-min forms a study group and uses his fighting skills to keep delinquent students away from it.

Can Ga-min succeed in achieving academic success or not?

Study Group will start streaming on Viki from January 23rd.

OTT Platform: Viki

5. Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

Adapted from the webtoon Trauma Centre—Golden Hour, Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a medical drama, focusing on Baek Gang-hyeok, a genius trauma surgeon who is determined to revive the trauma center of a struggling hospital.

Ju Ji-hoon, the star of the series Hyena and Kingdom, will star as Baek Gang-hyeok alongside the actress Ha Young, who caught attention with her role in Donna!.

This series will start streaming on Netflix from January 24th.

OTT Platform: Netflix

This wide range of different genres of K-drama releases in 2025 will surely entertain avid K-drama fans who want to try something different this weekend! So, sit down, grab a popcorn, and start streaming.

Read also- Anime Lineup for January—Here’s what’s new and what’s returning

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.