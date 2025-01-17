Anime watchers have a huge year ahead, with many popular series returning with new seasons and films. This year, many famous studios have announced new series like One Punch Man, Bleach: A Thousand Year War- Part Four, Demon Slayer- Infinity Castle Arc, and more. Among these, here are some anime releases this January that are sure to keep you occupied!

1. Momentary Lily

Momentary Lily is an anime set in a post-apocalyptic world where the main protagonist, Renge, has lost her memories and is fighting for survival. She meets five other young women, who each have their special powers. The anime showcases the women uniting and fighting against evil forces.

Produced by GoHands, the anime is made with experimental animation styles complemented by eye-catching color choices and bold camera work.

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

2. Solo Levelling: Arise from the Shadow

The first season of Solo Levelling showcased Sung Jin-Woo transforming from the weak and lowest E-rank hunter to the Shadow Monarch. With the onset threat of increased dangerous portals and newer enemies, Sung Jin-Woo’s journey and relationship with his ill mother will be the center of this new season.

Made by A-1 Pictures that have delivered memorable works like Your Lie in April and Erased, anime lovers are in for a visual feast with the second season!

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

3. Zenshu

Many of us want to get transported to our favorite anime or manga just to experience being near our favorite characters at least once, right?

(Except Attack of Titan, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen, of course.)

Zenshu, which means re-doing everything, is a kind of isekai anime, where Natsuko Hirose gets transported into the fictional world of her favorite childhood anime along with the special power of altering the storyline.

Produced by MAPPA studios that have given us the iconic Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, this refreshing concept will surely entertain you this month!

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

4. Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga

Blue Exorcist has been one of the most popular supernatural anime shows in the past. With four seasons released, Blue Exorcist is returning this January as one of the most anticipated anime releases with Part Two of the Fourth season: The Blue Night Saga.

The story is about the twin Okumura brothers and their fate after their adopted father, a priest, gets killed by demons. The anime is filled with action-packed fights with different demons, slice-of-life moments, friendship, and themes of loyalty—a rare combination.

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

5. My Happy Marriage Season 2

My Happy Marriage is about the female lead Miyo Saimori, who lacks supernatural talent (as opposed to most others in her world), is mistreated by her family, and gets engaged to the male protagonist, Kiyoka Kudou, a cold man with many rumors surrounding him. When the two meet and open their hearts to each other, they realize they have a chance at a happily ever after.

After the first season ended on a high note regarding Miyo’s suppressed supernatural ability, the second season is back with new enemies, confrontations, and challenges for the couple.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

The Apothecary Diaries revolves around Maomao, a young apothecary, and her journey to the rear palace. Maomao’s initial plan of living out her sentence as a simple maid gets ruined when Jinshi, the head eunuch notices her talent.

Surrounded by people with mysterious identities, The Apothecary Diaries has slice-of-life moments coupled with a sense of thrill as the timeline proceeds.

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

7. Sakamoto Days

We all love a guy who loves his wife the most—more so when he changes his profession for her. This is the story of Taro Sakamoto, a legendary hitman-turned-convenience store owner who marries the love of life, Aoi, after promising her never to kill again.

After settling down to a mundane life of being a husband and a father to his daughter Hana, Sakamoto is pulled back to his past when his rivals and enemies locate to exact revenge on him. Sakamoto needs to navigate the tricky minefield of eliminating these enemies while following Aoi’s policy—no-kill.

OTT Platform: Netflix

The anime releases this January have different genres, offering something for every viewer. And this is just the start— anime enthusiasts can look forward to the thrilling lineup of upcoming series and movies, each promising the delivery of a visual and storytelling feast for fans.

