Vizag Woman Dead in Hyderabad Hotel, Probe Underway

A 23-year-old woman from Vizag was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Madhapur, Hyderabad, on Tuesday morning. According to Madhapur police, the woman, identified as Nikitha, had checked into the hotel with her boyfriend, Srinivasa Raviteja, on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, police received a call from a private hospital informing them about Nikitha’s death.

Earlier, Raviteja had taken her to the hospital with the help of hotel staff. After doctors declared her brought dead, Raviteja reportedly fled the spot. Police, who visited the hotel room, found blood stains on the walls and bedsheet. Injuries were also found on Nikitha’s face and head.

Her body was sent to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have launched a search to trace Raviteja.