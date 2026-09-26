Rains Ease El Niño Water Crisis in Vizag

Notwithstanding the fact that it has thrown normal life out of gear, the five-day rain, triggered by the deep depression, has come as a solace for the people of Vizag who face the threat of a water crisis due to the El Niño effect. Though not a permanent solution, the long spell undoubtedly gives some respite to the worried Vizagites.

Residents in some parts of the city, particularly those living in high-rise apartments, took to the streets for water. Highlighting water scarcity in their areas, they demanded supply through tankers by GVMC. Alleging fleecing by private water suppliers, the residents urged the authorities to address their problem.

With the city registering the maximum rainfall in recent times, water levels in almost all reservoirs have gone up, bringing down the deficit graph. As levels in water sources like Thatipudi, Meghadrigedda, Gambhiram and Mudasarlova are satisfactory, improvement in the supply is likely, and there may be no problem for some period.

Attributing the water crisis in Vizag to the El Niño effect, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, at a public meeting held in the city recently, assured the people of adequate water supply. Listing the measures initiated to address the crisis, he hinted at linking rivers to meet the water needs. Pointing out that water was released for Anakapalle from the Polavaram left canal, Chandrababu Naidu said it would reach Simhachalam next year, painting a rosy picture.