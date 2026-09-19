Vizag Water Crisis: CM Naidu Promises Relief Soon

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has guaranteed a sufficient water supply to Vizag. Addressing a large gathering at AU College of Engineering grounds in Vizag after distributing house-site pattas to poor and middle-class families on Saturday, the Chief Minister admitted the water crisis but said it was due to the El Niño effect and that the NDA government would overcome it. Listing the measures initiated for North Andhra to tackle the water crisis, CM Naidu said water was released for Anakapalle through the Polavaram left canal, and it would reach Vizag very soon.

Describing Visakhapatnam as the fastest-developing city and the safest for women, the Chief Minister said the city has the potential to emerge as a global city. Underlining the need to keep the city clean, Chandrababu Naidu urged people to keep their houses and surroundings clean, and also advised them to promote greenery and raise kitchen gardens. Coming down heavily on the previous government, CM Naidu alleged that it had ruined the state, and said the present NDA government was leaving no stone unturned to restructure it. Finding fault with the construction of the ‘palace’ on Rushikonda, Chandrababu Naidu said: “We are at our wits’ end on its utilisation, as it turned out to be a white elephant for the present government. However, we will take a decision soon on the buildings.”

“As long as I, Pawan Kalyan and Modi are at the helm, none can stop the development of Visakhapatnam,” said the Chief Minister, amid cheers. Expressing happiness over the distribution of house-site pattas to the poor, he said the government was committed to providing ownership rights to the poor for their houses. “We are trying to fulfil the wish of NTR that everyone should have their own house,” he said. The government built five lakh houses in the last two years and plans to construct another five lakh houses by March next year, he said. After the public meeting, the Chief Minister interacted with sanitary workers at RK Beach and participated in the Swacchandhra-Swarnandhra programme.