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Now Reading: L&T holds free eye camp

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    L&T holds free eye camp

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L&T holds free eye camp

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates4 hours ago

L&T Partners with Sankar Foundation for Free Eye Camp in Vizag
Larsen & Toubro Limited, in association with Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, conducted a comprehensive eye screening camp on Saturday for retired defence personnel at CGHS Polyclinic-I, near the railway station, Vizag. The camp was sponsored by L&T under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.
The camp was inaugurated by N.J. Murthy, HOD, Finance & Accounts, L&T, in the presence of C.G. Raju, Officer In-charge, CGHS Polyclinic, R.K. Rao, Manager (CSR), L&T, K. Bangar Raju, Deputy General Manager (PR, Corporate Relations & Liaison), Sankar Foundation, N. Appala Raju, Senior Manager (Outreach), and others. A total of 130 patients in Vizag were screened by Dr Sri Lakshmi during the eye camp. Following the examinations, 80 beneficiaries were prescribed and provided spectacles free of cost.
Speaking on the occasion, Murthy expressed satisfaction over the community eye care services being rendered by Sankar Foundation and assured L&T’s continued support towards the mission of eliminating avoidable blindness and improving access to quality eye care.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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