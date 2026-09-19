If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through OTT platforms every weekend, wondering what to watch next, we are back with a list of fresh releases to keep you entertained. From period dramas to steamy relationship stories, there is something for every kind of viewer. Several movies and series that were released on Netflix and JioHotstar on September 18 are now ready for your weekend binge. So, grab your favourite snacks, settle in, and take your pick.

What to Watch This Weekend: Latest OTT Releases

1. Irumudi

Ravi Teja returns with an emotional drama centred around a father-daughter relationship. The film follows an alcohol-dependent father and his bond with his daughter as he embarks on a spiritual journey by undertaking Ayyappa Deeksha. Along the way, it explores themes of redemption, faith, and a father’s determination to keep a promise to his daughter.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Lust Stories Season 3

The latest instalment of the popular anthology brings together a stellar ensemble, including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Vijay Varma. Staying true to the franchise’s central theme, the season explores sexuality, desire, and the complexities of modern relationships through different stories and perspectives.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Thudakkam

For fans of action thrillers and Malayalam cinema, Thudakkam brings together cybercrime, and warfare in a high-stakes story. The film follows a martial-arts-trained woman who joins forces with a military officer to expose a crime syndicate and uncover a larger system of corruption. If fast-paced action is your kind of weekend watch, add this to your list.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

4. Best of the Best

Remember Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from Never Have I Ever? You can catch her in this teenage Bollywood-fusion dance comedy, which also stars Hasan Minhaj, who co-writes and produces the project. Its soundtrack features artists like BLACKPINK, A.R. Rahman and Hanumankind, rounding off a lively mix of dance, music, comedy and teenage drama.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. The Scandal

Inspired by the French novel Dangerous Liaisons, this Korean period drama stars Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana. Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the series revolves around a sophisticated woman and a skilled seducer who enter into a dangerous wager, setting off a chain of unexpected events. Expect romance, manipulation and plenty of intrigue as the story unfolds.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Zakir Khan: Papa Yaar

If stand-up comedy is your go-to weekend escape, Zakir Khan’s latest special deserves a spot on your list. Known for turning everyday experiences into relatable stories, the comedian takes a personal and humorous look at childhood memories and the evolving relationship between a father and son.

Where to watch: Netflix

Whether you are in the mood for an emotional story, romance, comedy or simply something light to unwind with, this weekend’s OTT lineup has plenty to choose from. Get comfortable, and let the binge-watching begin!

Also read: 5 Underrated Movies to Watch Because Therapy Is Expensive

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