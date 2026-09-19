If you’ve lived in Vizag for years, it’s about time VMRDA City Central Park made it onto your list, whether you’ve never gotten around to visiting or you’ve already been and are looking for a reason to go back. Located in the heart of the city, it has become a popular recreational spot for families, couples, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a break from the everyday bustle. From bonsai plants to cycling tracks, there’s plenty to keep you occupied, but if you are still wondering what more you can do here? We have a few ideas!

7 Things to Do at VMRDA City Central Park in Vizag

1. Watch the musical fountain

The musical fountain is one of the park’s major attractions and is particularly worth checking out if you’re visiting in the evening. Instead of rushing through the park, plan your visit around the fountain timings and make it the finale to your outing, so you can witness the spectacle of water, music, and visual effects coming together.

2. Turn your visit into a mini botanical trail

The VMRDA park isn’t just about lawns and ornamental landscaping. With its variety of trees, plants, and herbs, it can also be a fun place to get curious about the flora around you. The Bonsai Garden is a quieter corner of the park where you can take your time admiring miniature versions of greenery.

3. Have a picnic on the lawns

Who says you need to leave the city for a picnic? Grab a mat, pack snacks, and find a suitable spot on the lawns. You could also carry a few board games or cards to make it more fun. Just remember to clean up after yourselves!

4. For a low-key workout

For those who prefer to keep things simple, the park has dedicated spaces for walking and jogging. You could use the park as your weekend walking route, or simply take a stroll while catching up with a friend. If walking feels a little too slow for your taste, you could rent a bicycle and explore the cycling track instead.

5. A quiet spot to read, write or start a club

Carry a book, find a peaceful spot and settle in for an hour, or turn it into a regular ritual with friends. You could even start a reading or writing club here. Meet on weekends, pick a theme, and share what you’ve read or written, which is a nice way to discover what your friends are into, beyond the usual recommendations.

6. Photography session

You don’t need a professional camera to turn your visit into a photography session, your phone is more than enough. Look up photography inspo online, or come up with themes and turn it into a fun little competition if you’re visiting with friends. You could also try capturing intricate patterns in leaves, close-ups of flowers, sunlight filtering through trees, reflections and candid moments.

7. Unplug for a few hours

Put your phone away for a while, sit under the trees, talk to your friends or family, listen to the sounds around you and simply embrace being outdoors. In a city where most of us are constantly switching between notifications, work and social media, a few uninterrupted hours can be surprisingly refreshing.

So the next time you’re wondering what to do over the weekend, you don’t necessarily have to travel outside the city. Put together a couple of these activities, invite your favourite people, and spend a few unhurried hours at VMRDA City Central Park, right here in Vizag.

Also read: 9 canon things every biker in Vizag has experienced (check here!)

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