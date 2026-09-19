Andhra University: South Africa Explores Study Opportunities

Sedula Mashudubele Mamabolo, Counsellor, Bilateral Relations, South African High Commission, New Delhi, visited Andhra University, on Friday and met with the varsity authorities to discuss expanding educational opportunities and academic engagement between Andhra University and South Africa. The visit focused on study opportunities for South African students, particularly through the university’s online and distance education programmes. The Counsellor met S. Paul Douglas, Dean of International Affairs, and D.A. Naidu, Director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), to explore how South African students could pursue higher education through these flexible formats.

Discussions also covered institutional linkages, student mobility, and ways to widen access to the university’s academic programmes for learners in South Africa, including greater outreach through online platforms. A significant part of the visit was the Counsellor’s interaction with South African students currently enrolled at the university, aimed at understanding their academic experiences and the challenges they face, and strengthening ties between them and the diplomatic mission.

The Counsellor also met Prof. Rambabu, Registrar, Andhra University, who welcomed the delegation and felicitated Mr. Mamabolo. The meeting highlighted the university’s commitment to strengthening its internationalisation initiatives and building meaningful academic relationships with institutions and students from South Africa.

Prof. S. Paul Douglas said Andhra University places strong emphasis on international partnerships, adding that its Centre for Distance and Online Education could serve as a key platform for reaching learners abroad, including in South Africa.

The visit marks a step forward in India-South Africa educational ties, with Andhra University looking to grow its international student base through online education, student engagement, and institutional cooperation.