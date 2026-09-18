Andhra University V-C: Continuous Learning is Key to Success

Proper career planning and continuous learning are key to professional success, according to Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar. Speaking at the valedictory of the three-day ‘ACCESS 2K26’, a student-centric technical event organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering (A), on Thursday, the Vice-Chancellor advised students to clarify their career goals and hone the technical and professional skills needed to meet the changing demands of the engineering profession.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the Department of Civil Engineering for organising the event, which provided students a platform to enhance their technical knowledge, creativity, communication skills, teamwork and leadership abilities. He also encouraged students to actively participate in academic, professional and extracurricular activities to develop an all-round personality.

C N V Satyanarayana Reddy, Head of the Department, advised students to participate in technical events regularly to update their knowledge and gain field-level exposure. The programme concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates to the winners and participants in various competitions. K. Rajasekhar, faculty coordinator for ‘ACCESS 2K26,’ reported that more than 350 students participated in the event.

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