APS Homecoming 2026: Vizag Alumni Reunion Marks 45 Years

As Alwar Das Public School in Vizag approaches 45 years of its journey, the institution is set to bring generations of former students back to its MVP Colony campus for a grand alumni reunion this December. The identity of APS Homecoming 2026 was unveiled at the school premises on Wednesday, September 9, with S. P. Ravindra, Chairman of the READ Group of Educational Institutions, releasing the event’s logo and teaser, while Dr. S. Vijaya Ravindra, Dean and Correspondent, launched the dedicated alumni web portal.

Principal P. L. Sudha, programme coordinators M. Vineela and D. Gouri Shankar, along with teachers and staff, were also present at the event.

A journey that began in 1981

Established in 1981, Alwar Das Public School has been part of the educational landscape in Vizag for over four decades. Though its identity has evolved over the years, its legacy continues today under the Ravindra Education Alwar Das (READ) Institution.

The school was founded by the late Sri S. Alwardas, a prominent public figure whose contributions extended well beyond education. In his younger years, he took part in the Quit India Movement, as well as the movement for the formation of Andhra State and the agitation for a steel plant in Visakhapatnam. He also helped establish several educational societies in the city, including Sri Srinivasa Vidya Parishad, under which Alwar Das Public School was founded.

Education beyond the classroom

Over the years, the school has sought to combine academics with opportunities for students to explore their interests and develop skills beyond textbooks. The institution offers the ICSE and ISC curricula and currently has 1,500 students and 75 teachers as part of its academic community.

This emphasis on holistic development was reflected in the words of Dr. S. Vijaya Ravindra, who spoke about the confidence and capabilities of students shaped by the school’s academic environment, “Our students are very smart in all aspects because of the teachers and the activities that we conduct on the campus,” she said.

She further remarked, “Education is not just meant for job-seeking purposes, but is essential for instilling a solid foundation for young individuals.”

S. P. Ravindra highlighted the importance of maintaining an active relationship with alumni and spoke about the role educators play in building an institution. “We are probably the only school which has come up with an exclusive website for the alumni.” Quoting the school’s founder, he added, “Institutions are not built by bridges, they are built by faculty. So the priority of our school is faculty.”

Mrs. Divya Das, Executive Director, spoke about the school’s efforts to uphold international standards while staying rooted in values that go beyond academics.

In many ways, this philosophy is also reflected in the upcoming homecoming. A school may provide infrastructure, but its legacy is ultimately carried forward by the people who pass through it. And after 45 years, there are plenty of stories to bring back.

So, will you be coming home?

This December, people from different batches, careers and corners of the world could find themselves gathered at a place they once left believing they were ready to move on.

Walking back through those gates, someone will spot an old friend, say a name they haven’t used in years, or laugh about something from way back, and for a moment the years in between won’t seem to matter, because some places stay with us, and sometimes an invitation is all it takes to find our way back.

The APS homecoming will take place on December 26 and 27, 2026. Registration is open through the alumni web portal. For updates, follow Instagram.

Also read: The Bittersweet Nostalgia of Teachers’ Day

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