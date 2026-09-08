The 1980s were a decade of quiet but profound transformation for Vizag. Industrial expansion and archaeological revelations unfolded side by side, adding a new chapter to Vizag’s history and giving the city a fresh perspective on its deep-rooted past while nodding toward its future. Read on to discover some of the defining moments that shaped this pivotal decade.

1980s Vizag: 8 Iconic Moments That Defined the Decade

1. The Beginning of Apartment Living

The early 1980s saw Vizag take its first steps towards vertical living. The foundation for Prince Apartments, located behind the Kali Temple on Beach Road, was laid during this period. The project marked the beginning of multi-storied apartment culture in the city.

2. The Pink Elephant Gets Bigger

Long before Vizag’s cafe culture took off, The Pink Elephant in Srinagar Colony was already a popular social spot. By 1980, the iconic resto-bar had expanded its seating to the terrace, accommodating up to 100 patrons and further cementing its place in the city’s social scene.

3. Beach Road Begins to Take Shape

Before commercial towers began reshaping the skyline and the coast had a much quieter appeal, Beach Road gradually developed its distinctive character under the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) as it guided the city’s expansion.

4. The Rise of Vizag Steel

After years of public agitation, work on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant gained significant momentum in the early 1980s. In 1982, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) was established to take control of the project, which would eventually grow into one of the largest single-site steel plants in Asia.

5. Ukkunagaram and the Township Boom

As the steel plant grew, so did an entire township around it. The construction of Ukkunagaram brought engineers, technicians and workers from across the country to Vizag, which contributed to the city’s increasingly cosmopolitan character.

6. The City Starts Moving North

For a long time, the Old Town and areas around Jagadamba Junction and the Old Post Office formed the heart of Vizag. In the 1980s, however, development of the RTC Complex and the expansion of residential neighbourhoods such as MVP Colony, pushed the city northwards.

7. Waltair Railway Station Becomes Visakhapatnam Railway Station

In 1987, Waltair Railway Station was officially renamed Visakhapatnam Railway Station during the tenure of Mayor D.V. Subbarao, aligning the city’s railway hub with its civic identity.

8. Bavikonda Reveals a Forgotten Past

Archaeological excavations carried out between 1982 and 1987 revealed the remains of an important Buddhist settlement, including a grand stupa, ancient pottery and Roman coins, shedding new light on Vizag’s history. The discoveries highlighted the region’s significance as a Buddhist centre dating back to the 3rd century BCE.

Though the 1980s may seem like a distant chapter in Vizag’s history, many of the changes that took place during the decade quietly laid the foundation for the city we know today, one that continues to reinvent and reimagine itself.

Also read: 1970s Vizag: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined the Decade

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