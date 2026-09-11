IATO 2026: 41st Tour Operators Conference Opens in Vizag

The 41st annual conference of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) began at Novotel, Vizag, on the evening of September 10, bringing together more than 1,000 delegates from across India for a three-day convention centred on the theme, “India – The World’s Next Tourism Opportunity.” The gathering, one of the country’s most prominent tourism industry events, has brought together leading tour operators, travel companies, policymakers and hoteliers to deliberate on creating meaningful and sustainable tourism opportunities, developing signature experiences across India and strengthening inbound tourism.

Supported by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, IATO in Vizag is providing a platform for the tourism industry to explore new opportunities and strengthen collaboration between the private sector and government agencies. The inaugural evening was attended by Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, as the Chief Guest, while Kandula Durgesh, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography, Government of Andhra Pradesh, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Traditional Dhimsa dance performances added a vibrant cultural touch to the arrival of the dignitaries.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh highlighted the growing importance of tourism to the state’s economy and development. “Andhra Pradesh is emerging as the key tourist destination in the country with the government focussing more on the sector,” said Kandula Durgesh. He stated that the state has already attracted tourism investments worth around Rs 20,000 crore, with the potential to generate approximately 10,000 jobs. The Minister also outlined plans to diversify the state’s tourism offerings, particularly through wellness tourism and the development of experiences like yoga along Andhra Pradesh’s extensive coastline. “We also have the thought of introducing wellness tourism as a new venture in Andhra Pradesh and utilizing its long coastline,” he said.

Durgesh called upon IATO delegates and tourism stakeholders to work closely with the state government and encouraged industry representatives to register with the government and develop tourism-related activities across Andhra Pradesh. The Minister also spoke about plans to organise the Godavari Pushkarams on a scale comparable to the Kumbh Mela, with seven tourism circuits being planned for the major event.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who has a strong connection with the region, also underlined the tourism potential of Andhra Pradesh and Vizag. “I also come from this region,” he said, noting that his hometown Srikakulam is located around 100 km from Visakhapatnam. The Union Minister said the government is working towards positioning Andhra Pradesh among India’s leading tourism destinations and stressed that the state needs to move beyond simply promoting attractions and instead transform them into compelling visitor experiences. “The Government is developing AP as a top 3 tourism destination in India,” he said, emphasising the need to shape the state’s attractions into distinctive tourism experiences.

Rammohan Naidu also highlighted the wider economic impact of tourism, pointing out that the benefits of developing a destination extend throughout the local economy. He explained that bringing tourism to a destination benefits a wide range of stakeholders, “from a restaurant to the taxi driver to the farmer.” The emphasis on developing experiences rather than merely attractions closely aligns with the central theme of IATO in Vizag, where industry leaders are discussing ways to make India’s tourism offerings more distinctive, sustainable and globally competitive.

With delegates representing different segments of India’s travel and hospitality ecosystem, the three-day convention is expected to focus on strategies for boosting inbound travel, creating signature experiences and unlocking new tourism destinations and circuits. The opening session of IATO in Vizag also placed Andhra Pradesh firmly in the spotlight as a state with significant potential across coastal, cultural, spiritual, wellness and experiential tourism.

Also read: Govt. committed to making Vizag a global tourist destination: MLA

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