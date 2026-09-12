IATO Concludes 41st Annual Convention in Visakhapatnam

The 41st Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) concluded successfully in Visakhapatnam on September 12, 2026, after three days of deliberations, networking, and destination promotion centered on the theme “India: The World’s Next Tourism Opportunity.” Hosted at Novotel Visakhapatnam from September 10 to 12, the convention brought together over 900 delegates, including tour operators, tourism stakeholders, hospitality leaders, policymakers, and industry experts from India and overseas, making it one of the largest gatherings of the travel trade fraternity in the country.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s potential to emerge as a world-class tourism destination, citing its natural, spiritual, cultural, and heritage assets. He emphasized that improved air connectivity is critical to unlocking tourism growth and assured that the Government of India is working to strengthen connectivity through expanded flight services.

Shri Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General (Tourism), outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the tourism ecosystem through policy initiatives and strategic interventions. He stressed the importance of promoting lesser-known and emerging destinations for balanced tourism growth, and called for closer collaboration between the tour operators and industry stakeholders. He also underlined the role of sustainable destination development, improved infrastructure, and public-private partnerships in driving the sector’s next phase of growth.

The convention served as a key platform to showcase the tourism potential of Andhra Pradesh and reinforce the state’s commitment to tourism as a driver of economic growth, employment, and investment. Senior state government leaders highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s natural, spiritual, cultural, heritage, coastal, and eco-tourism assets, reaffirming the government’s vision of positioning the state among India’s most sought-after destinations. Discussions also covered connectivity, destination development, and responsible and rural tourism.

A major focus of the convention was the promotion of Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, with Andhra Pradesh Tourism presenting special circuits and curated visitor experiences to showcase the region’s rich heritage. Delegates expressed strong interest in developing travel packages around the event.

Over the three days, delegates took part in business-to-business networking sessions, knowledge-sharing forums, state presentations, and stakeholder interactions aimed at strengthening partnerships and accelerating tourism growth nationally. The final day featured a session on fostering partnerships for tourism growth, presentations on responsible tourism initiatives, and the valedictory function, attended by senior officials from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Government of India, and IATO leadership.

Following the convention, IATO members will participate in familiarization (FAM) tours across Andhra Pradesh, gaining first-hand exposure to the state’s diverse tourism offerings. These visits are expected to translate into new tour packages, stronger industry partnerships, and increased visibility for Andhra Pradesh across key tourism markets. The convention also spotlighted the IATO Responsible Tourism Mission 2027, themed “From Policy to Practice, and From Practice to Impact,” which emphasizes sustainable tourism development through measurable outcomes, community participation, and responsible industry practices.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Andhra Pradesh Tourism officials reiterated the state’s commitment to building a tourism-friendly ecosystem through robust policy measures, enhanced connectivity, investor-friendly initiatives, and sustainable destination development, and invited industry stakeholders to partner in promoting the state’s offerings globally.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh expressed gratitude to IATO, delegates, partners, and sponsors, with the event expected to boost tourism promotion, investment, and business collaboration while strengthening Visakhapatnam’s standing as a premier destination for conferences and conventions. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the travel trade fraternity to unlock new opportunities and position Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination on the global tourism map.

Also read: National Tourism Convention, IATO, Begins in Vizag

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