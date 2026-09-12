Ketan Garg Urges Eco-Friendly Ganesh Festivities

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg has called for eco-friendly Ganesh festivities in the city. Speaking at a programme organised at the GVMC office on Friday to distribute clay idols of Lord Ganesh free of cost to the public, the Commissioner appealed to people to worship clay idols instead of those made of plaster of Paris. The programme was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

“As idols made of PoP do not dissolve easily in water, there is a possibility of an adverse impact on water resources,” the Commissioner said, advising people to use clay idols instead. The Commissioner added that the participation of every citizen, along with GVMC employees, was necessary to keep the city clean and eco-friendly.

According to officials, GVMC and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board are jointly conducting awareness programmes to educate the public on the use of clay idols during Vinayaka Chavithi. Pollution Control Board Joint Chief Environmental Engineer Shankar Nayak, Environmental Engineer P. Mukunda Rao, GVMC Additional Commissioner P. Nallanaya, Chief Medical Officer-in-Charge Krishnam Raju, along with officers, employees and staff of various GVMC departments, participated in the programme.

Also read: Make better use of Lok Adalat to resolve issues with GVMC: Ketan Garg